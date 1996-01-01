10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the general trend of electronegativity in the periodic table is correct?
Which of the following statements about the general trend of electronegativity in the periodic table is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Electronegativity increases from left to right and increases down a period in the periodic table.
B
Electronegativity decreases from left to right and decreases down a period in the periodic table.
C
Electronegativity increases from left to right and decreases down a period in the periodic table.
D
Electronegativity decreases from left to right and increases down a period in the periodic table.