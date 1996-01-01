19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
The organic compound n-heptane (C7H16) has a normal freezing point of –90.55° C. Identify the range of temperature such that the freezing of n-heptane occurs spontaneously.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The freezing of n-heptane is spontaneous at temperatures below –90.55°C.
B
The freezing of n-heptane is spontaneous at temperatures greater than –90.55°C.
C
The freezing of n-heptane is spontaneous at temperature exactly equal to –90.55°C.