Decarboxylation reactions are those in which a carboxyl group is removed and releases CO 2 . The following reaction shows the decarboxylation of malonic acid:

(CH 2 (COOH) 2 )(s) → CH 3 COOH(l) + CO 2 (g)

Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature, determine the minimum temperature at which this reaction will occur spontaneously under standard conditions.