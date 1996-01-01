19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Decarboxylation reactions are those in which a carboxyl group is removed and releases CO2. The following reaction shows the decarboxylation of malonic acid:
(CH2(COOH)2)(s) → CH3COOH(l) + CO2(g)
Assume that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature, determine the minimum temperature at which this reaction will occur spontaneously under standard conditions.
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
(CH2(COOH)2)(s) –891.1 149.0
CH3COOH(l) –487.0 159.8
CO2(g) –393.5 213.6
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures greater than –226°C.
B
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures less than –226°C.
C
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures greater than 47.2°C.
D
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures less than 47.2°C.