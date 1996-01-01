Structural isomerism occurs when the atoms that form a molecule have different connectivities with one another. Which of the following properties are expected to be different for 1-bromobutane and 2-bromobutane?

(a) Chemical formula, (b) Boiling point, (c) Viscosity, (d) Vapor pressure.

You can find out the physical properties of these two substances in the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics.