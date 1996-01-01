22. Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry Introduction to Organic Chemistry
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Structural isomerism occurs when the atoms that form a molecule have different connectivities with one another. Which of the following properties are expected to be different for 1-bromobutane and 2-bromobutane?
(a) Chemical formula, (b) Boiling point, (c) Viscosity, (d) Vapor pressure.
You can find out the physical properties of these two substances in the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics.
Structural isomerism occurs when the atoms that form a molecule have different connectivities with one another. Which of the following properties are expected to be different for 1-bromobutane and 2-bromobutane?
(a) Chemical formula, (b) Boiling point, (c) Viscosity, (d) Vapor pressure.
You can find out the physical properties of these two substances in the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a, b and c
B
a, c and d
C
b, c and d
D
a and c only
E
b and c only
F
c and d only