22. Organic Chemistry Introduction to Organic Chemistry
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glucose is an interesting molecule. It can exist as an open-chain molecule or as any of its four cyclic isomers. One of its cyclic isomers is shown below. What do the dashed bonds represent in this structure?
A
They represent that a substituent is above the plane of the molecule.
B
They represent that a substituent is below the plane of the molecule.