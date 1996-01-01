13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Simple Cubic Unit Cell
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that at 298 K and 789 mmHg pressure, 8.4634 g of an alkali metal completely reacts with gaseous halogen in a 0.750 L container. 12.9 kJ are released during the reaction (ΔH = −12.9 kJ). The end product, a binary ionic compound, crystallizes in a unit cell with cations aligned along each edge between anions and anions in a face-centered cubic arrangement. The edge length of the unit cell is 696 pm. Additionally, the cube's center contains a cation. Draw a detailed illustration of the unit cell from above, labeling the ions. Are the anions in contact with each other?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The unit cell of the binary ionic compound is shown in the image. The anions do not have contact with each other because the cation and anion have comparable ionic radius.
B
The unit cell of the binary ionic compound is shown in the image. The anions do have contact with each other because the cation and anion have different ionic radius.
C
The unit cell of the binary ionic compound is shown in the image. The anions do not have contact with each other because the cation and anion have comparable ionic radius.
D
The unit cell of the binary ionic compound is shown in the image. The anions do have contact with each other because the cation and anion have similar ionic radius.