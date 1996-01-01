Assume that at 298 K and 789 mmHg pressure, 8.4634 g of an alkali metal completely reacts with gaseous halogen in a 0.750 L container. 12.9 kJ are released during the reaction (ΔH = −12.9 kJ). The end product, a binary ionic compound, crystallizes in a unit cell with cations aligned along each edge between anions and anions in a face-centered cubic arrangement. The edge length of the unit cell is 696 pm. Additionally, the cube's center contains a cation. Draw a detailed illustration of the unit cell from above, labeling the ions. Are the anions in contact with each other?