17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Ka and Kb
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25 °C, triethylamine ( (C2H5)3N ) has a Kb of 5.6×10−4. What is the chemical equation that corresponds to Kb?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(C2H5)3N (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ (C2H5)3NH− (aq) + H3O+ (aq)
B
(C2H5)3N (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ (C2H5)3N+ (aq) + OH− (aq)
C
(C2H5)3N (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ (C2H5)3NH+ (aq) + OH− (aq)
D
(C2H5)3N (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ (C2H5)3N− (aq) + H3O+ (aq)