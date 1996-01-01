19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The gas-phase reaction between X2 (gray) and Y2 (orange) molecules is illustrated in the following diagram:
(a) Provide the balanced reaction equation.
(b) Predict the sign of the change in entropy (ΔS) for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Balanced reaction equation: 5 X2(g) + 9 Y2(g) → 6 XY3(g) + 2 Y2(g)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
B
Balanced reaction equation: X2(g) + 3 Y2(g) → 2 XY3(g)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
C
Balanced reaction equation: 5 X2(g) + 9 Y2(g) → 6 XY3(g)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
D
Balanced reaction equation: 3 X2(g) + 9 Y2(g) → 6 XY3(g)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)
ΔS = (–)