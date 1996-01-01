18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the quantitative analysis, the addition of H2S can separate Pb2+, Cu2+, and Cd2+ from other cations present in a solution. What is the S2− ion concentration needed to start the precipitation of (i) Pb2+, (ii) Cu2+, and (iii) Cd2+ ions if each of the metal ions has a concentration of 0.020 M? When Cu2+ starts to precipitate, what fraction of Cd2+ is still left in the solution?
Ksp PbS = 7.0×10−29, Ksp CuS = 8.0×10−37, Ksp CdS = 1.0×10−28
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 3.5x10−27 M
(ii) 4.0x10−35 M
(iii) 5.0x10−27 M
Half of the Cd2+ is still in left the solution when Cu2+ starts to precipitate.
B
(i) 3.5x10−27 M
(ii) 4.0x10−35 M
(iii) 5.0x10−27 M
All of the Cd2+ is still in the solution when Cu2+ starts to precipitate.
C
(i) 1.4x10−30 M
(ii) 1.6x10−38 M
(iii) 2.0x10−30 M
Half of the Cd2+ is still in left the solution when Cu2+ starts to precipitate.
D
(i) 1.4x10−30 M
(ii) 1.6x10−38 M
(iii) 2.0x10−30 M
All of the Cd2+ is still in the solution when Cu2+ starts to precipitate.
E
(i) 3.5x10−27 M
(ii) 4.0x10−35 M
(iii) 5.0x10−27 M
None of the Cd2+ is left in the solution when Cu2+ starts to precipitate.
F
(i) 1.4x10−30 M
(ii) 1.6x10−38 M
(iii) 2.0x10−30 M
None of the Cd2+ is left in the solution when Cu2+ starts to precipitate.
