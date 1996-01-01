Based on the quantitative analysis, the addition of H 2 S can separate Pb2+, Cu2+, and Cd2+ from other cations present in a solution. What is the S2− ion concentration needed to start the precipitation of (i) Pb2+, (ii) Cu2+, and (iii) Cd2+ ions if each of the metal ions has a concentration of 0.020 M? When Cu2+ starts to precipitate, what fraction of Cd2+ is still left in the solution?

K sp PbS = 7.0×10−29, K sp CuS = 8.0×10−37, K sp CdS = 1.0×10−28