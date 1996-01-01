A solution contains both 0.015 M Mn2+ and 0.015 M Ni2+. If K 2 CO 3 is added dropwise to the solution, what is the molarity of CO 3 2– when the second cation starts to precipitate? (K sp MnCO 3 = 2.24×10–11, K sp NiCO 3 = 1.42×10–7)