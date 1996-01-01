18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution contains both 0.015 M Mn2+ and 0.015 M Ni2+. If K2CO3 is added dropwise to the solution, what is the molarity of CO32– when the second cation starts to precipitate? (Ksp MnCO3 = 2.24×10–11, Ksp NiCO3 = 1.42×10–7)
A solution contains both 0.015 M Mn2+ and 0.015 M Ni2+. If K2CO3 is added dropwise to the solution, what is the molarity of CO32– when the second cation starts to precipitate? (Ksp MnCO3 = 2.24×10–11, Ksp NiCO3 = 1.42×10–7)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.3×10–4 M CO32–
B
1.5×10–9 M CO32–
C
9.5×10–6 M CO32–
D
9.0×10–4 M CO32–