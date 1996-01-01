18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the same concentration of weak monoprotic acid and strong monoprotic acid is titrated with a strong base, will the strong monoprotic acid need more strong base than the weak acid to reach the equivalence point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The strong monoprotic acid will need more strong base to reach the equivalence point
B
The weak monoprotic acid will need more strong base to reach the equivalence point
C
The strong monoprotic acid and weak monoprotic acid will need the same quantity of strong base to reach the equivalence point.