7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
7. Gases Van der Waals Equation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the pressure exerted by a 1.50 mol sample of NH3 gas at 60.0°C that occupies a volume of 56.8 L considering that (a) it behaves as an ideal gas (b) it behaves as a real gas (using the van der Waals equation; a = 4.17 L2•atm/mol2; b = 0.0371 L/mol)
Determine the pressure exerted by a 1.50 mol sample of NH3 gas at 60.0°C that occupies a volume of 56.8 L considering that (a) it behaves as an ideal gas (b) it behaves as a real gas (using the van der Waals equation; a = 4.17 L2•atm/mol2; b = 0.0371 L/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) P = 0.722 atm; (b) P = 0.720 atm
B
(a) P = 0.722 atm; (b) P = 0.612 atm
C
(a) P = 0.700 atm; (b) P = 0.720 atm
D
(a) P = 0.700 atm; (b) P = 0.612 atm