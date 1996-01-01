Determine the pressure exerted by a 1.50 mol sample of NH 3 gas at 60.0°C that occupies a volume of 56.8 L considering that (a) it behaves as an ideal gas (b) it behaves as a real gas (using the van der Waals equation; a = 4.17 L2•atm/mol2; b = 0.0371 L/mol)