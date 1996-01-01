6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aqueous solution contains Pb2+, Ca2+, and K+. Identify the reagents that can be used to separate these cations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 6 M HCl then (ii) (NH4)2HPO4 and NH3
B
(i) 6 M HCl then (ii) (NH4)2S at pH = 8
C
(i) H2S and 0.2 M HCl then (ii) (NH4)2S at pH = 8
D
(i) H2S and 0.2 M HCl then (ii) (NH4)2HPO4 and NH3