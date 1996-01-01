2. Atoms & Elements
2. Atoms & Elements Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The plum-pudding model of the atom predicted the structure of an atom. In this model, the electrons are embedded ('plums') in a positively charged 'pudding'. If this is the accurate model of the atom, what would be the outcome of Rutherford's experiment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The alpha particles will be deflected straight back to the source.
B
The alpha particles will travel straight through the gold foil with little to no deflection.
C
All the alpha particles will be deflected in all directions.
D
The result of the experiment would be the same.