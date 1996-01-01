2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a conclusion made about the structure of an atom based on Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
A
The atom is composed of a small but dense negatively charged region known as the nucleus.
B
The atom is mostly composed of a dense positively charged region known as the nucleus.
C
The atom is composed of a small but dense neutral region known as the nucleus.
D
The atom is mostly composed of a dense negatively charged region known as the nucleus.