Phenypropanoic acid (C 9 H 10 O 2 ) is a white, crystalline solid with a sweet floral smell widely used in cosmetics and food flavorings. It is a weak monoprotic base with K a value of 2.2×10–5. If 750 mg of C 9 H 10 O 2 is dissolved in 500.0 mL of water, calculate the pH of the solution and the percent ionization.