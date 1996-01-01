17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phenypropanoic acid (C9H10O2) is a white, crystalline solid with a sweet floral smell widely used in cosmetics and food flavorings. It is a weak monoprotic base with Ka value of 2.2×10–5. If 750 mg of C9H10O2 is dissolved in 500.0 mL of water, calculate the pH of the solution and the percent ionization.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 4.21; % ionization = 3.1%
B
pH = 3.34; % ionization = 4.6%
C
pH = 6.58; % ionization = 7.4%
D
pH = 5.66; % ionization = 5.4%