14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
14. Solutions Parts per Million (ppm)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Swimming pools are treated with chlorine to kill germs. What mass of calcium chloride (CaCl2) must be added to 900 L of water in order to create a solution containing 4.00 ppm chloride ion?
Swimming pools are treated with chlorine to kill germs. What mass of calcium chloride (CaCl2) must be added to 900 L of water in order to create a solution containing 4.00 ppm chloride ion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.60 g
B
5.64 g
C
4.97 g
D
11.3 g