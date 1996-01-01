2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which among the following subatomic particles (electron, proton, or neutron) was the most difficult to discover? Why?
A
Protons because they are positively charged.
B
Electrons because they are negatively charged.
C
Neutrons because they are uncharged.