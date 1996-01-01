3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions Percent Yield
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the following equation:
2 Ca(s) + O2( g) → 2 CaO(s)
283 mg of Ca reacts with 367 mg O2 and produces 185 mg of CaO. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield and percent yield of the reaction.
According to the following equation:
2 Ca(s) + O2( g) → 2 CaO(s)
283 mg of Ca reacts with 367 mg O2 and produces 185 mg of CaO. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield and percent yield of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ca, 396 mg, 46.7%
B
O2, 185 mg, 100%
C
Ca, 185 mg, 100%
D
O2, 1.28x103 mg, 36.9%