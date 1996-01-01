3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide produces Urea (CH4N2O), a common fertilizer:
NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l)
Note: The reaction is unbalanced.
A chemist uses 32.5 mg NH3 with 89.6 mg CO2 to produce 55.7 mg of urea in industrial urea synthesis. Which is the limiting reactant? What is the theoretical yield of urea? Calculate the percent yield for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NH3, 55.7 mg, 100%
B
CO2, 130 mg, 42.8%
C
NH3, 61.1 mg, 91.1%
D
CO2, 55.7 mg, 100%