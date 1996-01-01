3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the correct balanced chemical equation when liquid methanol reacts with solid sodium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Na(s) + CH3OH(l) → CH3ONa(aq) + H2(g)
B
CH3ONa(aq) → Na(s) + CH3OH(l)
C
2 Na(s) + 2 CH3OH(l) → 2 CH3ONa(aq) + H2(aq)
D
Na(s) + CH3OH(l) → CH3ONa(aq)
E
No reaction