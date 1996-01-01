3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the products and the balanced molecular equation for the reaction of liquid methanol with nitrogen dioxide gas. If there is no reaction, write "no reaction."
Give the products and the balanced molecular equation for the reaction of liquid methanol with nitrogen dioxide gas. If there is no reaction, write "no reaction."
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
products: CH3OH(l), NO2(g)
balanced equation: 4 CO2(g) + 8 H2O(g) + 3 N2(g) → 4 CH3OH(l) + 6 NO2(g)
balanced equation: 4 CO2(g) + 8 H2O(g) + 3 N2(g) → 4 CH3OH(l) + 6 NO2(g)
B
products: CO2(g), H2O(g), N2(g)
balanced equation: 4 CH3OH(l) + 6 NO2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 8 H2O(g) + 3 N2(g)
balanced equation: 4 CH3OH(l) + 6 NO2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 8 H2O(g) + 3 N2(g)
C
products: CO2(g), H2O(g), N2(g)
balanced equation: 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) + 2 N2(g) → 2 CH3OH(l) + 3 NO2(g)
balanced equation: 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) + 2 N2(g) → 2 CH3OH(l) + 3 NO2(g)
D
products: CH3OH(l), NO2(g)
balanced equation: 2 CH3OH(l) + 3 NO2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) + 2 N2(g)
balanced equation: 2 CH3OH(l) + 3 NO2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) + 2 N2(g)
E
No reaction