13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Simple Cubic Unit Cell
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical element has a radius of 156 pm, a molar mass of 196 g/mol, and a density of 10.7 g/cm3. Based on the information given, estimate the value of the Avogadro's number.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.25×1023 atoms/mol
B
1.79×1021 atoms/mol
C
6.03×1023 atoms/mol
D
4.83×1024 atoms/mol