2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.95 g sample of iron reacts with excess O2 to form 2.79 g Fe2O3. Determine the number of Fe3+ ions per cubic centimeter if the density of Fe2O3 is 5.25 g/cm3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.95 × 1022 Fe3+ ions
B
5.31 × 1022 Fe3+ ions
C
7.28 × 1022 Fe3+ ions
D
9.02 × 1022 Fe3+ ions