Laboratory Materials

if a scientist wishes to measure out exactly 25 mls of a 250.100 molar hydrochloric acid solution and add added to a 0. moller sodium hydroxide solution. Which instrument would be most useful. So here we have an image of an extractor. So let's just start out with that. And one of our options is a sucks let extractor. Now this is just a type of unique extractor. So the name doesn't really matter. What's important here is that we need to be very precise with our measurements because we need to figure out exactly 25 MS. An extractor is just basically used within distillation here. This is not a distillation process here. We're trying to create a solution by being as precise as possible with our measurements and extracted. Wouldn't be good for that. A transfer pipette is just a way of moving a small amount of liquid very quickly. Not precisely. So, option A wouldn't work here. A graduated cylinder helps us to move large amounts of liquid. But again, it's not precise. It doesn't give us an exact exact measurements we need here a volumetric flask that's typically used for dilutions And here we're not trying to create a dilution. We're not having our solution and adding water to it in this question. We're dealing with hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide. So we're dealing with an acid based hydration of your right is the answer because if you're right is great for helping us create solutions. And it's also really good in helping us with acid based hydration, which is what this question is alluding to. And because of that, again, option E of the bure, it is the correct answer.

