Laboratory Materials 2

here, we're gonna say, we're gonna continue with the discussion, we're still gonna look at solutions and the transferring of them were also going to pay closer attention to solids and their use and instruments needed for them within the chemistry laboratory. So in the first image, what we have here is we have what's called a crucible, which is the container and its lead. Now within your basic chemistry laboratory we have these large ovens. These ovens can reach temperatures in the several hundreds of degrees. Basically what we do here is we take our wet sample and we place it in the oven usually wait until the next following lab until it's completely dried out. So here are crucible, we're gonna say is used to heat small amounts right of solid material at high temperatures. Now we're gonna say here that when our substance is wet, we're gonna say that it's hydrated and once you put it in the crucible and then place that within the oven and give it enough time, it'll dry out all the water will be driven out of the out of the substance. And what we'll have left is something that is completely dry. And when we say that a substance is completely dry, we call it anhydrous. Okay, so this would be our dry sample and this is when it's wet. Now, similar to a crucible is we have here an evaporating dish or an evaporation dish. In this case we don't use an oven in order to heat our our hydrated substance. What we do here is we just place some liquid on this dish and give it time to evaporate, leaving behind a solid. So this here is just used two contain a small amount of liquid um so that it can undergo evaporation, It undergoes evaporation. And remember the whole point of this is to leave behind a solid. Now the next two objects here we have our spatulas and here we're gonna say that this is a scoop up so spatulas when we're trying to take a small amount of powdered solid um from a container within your lab and maybe place it within a beaker or a flask. So this just helps us to transfer small amounts mhm of solid, usually in powdered form. And as scuba lies just to help us to transfer larger amounts of solid. Next what we have here is our basic funnel. Remember we've seen a Buckner funnel earlier, which is used in vacuum filtration here. This is just a regular funnel. Now, it's primary uses. So basically it helps us to transfer liquids or solids if they're in powdered form or or small enough um into a container with a small opening. Mhm. Right, so in this case, all it's helping us to do is stop spillage because it's hard to transfer a liquid from a bottle into a flask with a small opening. So we use a funnel to help us, we just poured into the funnel and we make sure that as much of it as possible, gets within that flask. Another method that we can have with this is if we use filter paper. Okay, so within lab they'll teach you how to fold a filter a piece of filter paper. So basically your filter paper is circular like this. And what you do is first you fold it in half and then you'd fold that half and half as well. Okay, so you have that and then you would hold it out like this and just put your hand through it and open it up and it would form basically like a porous membrane and you place that within the funnel and then you can pour a liquid through there. And what would happen here is the liquid portion would drip out of the filter paper into the flask. And what will be left behind would be some solid that's solid sometimes refer to it as a residue. So if filter paper is used it can be used mhm. Two separate a liquid which is our Phil trait and a solid which is our residue. Now, finally, what we have here our last image. This is also a funnel but it's different from a Buckner funnel which is typically used for vacuum filtration. It's different from a regular funnel which is used for simple filtration or just the transferring of liquids or solids into a container with a smaller opening. This is a separate story funnel or separating funnel and the whole purpose of this separate story funnel. It basically helps us to see. It helps with the separation of a liquid and a solid by exposing the solid to another solvent. We tend to call this partitioning and we'll talk about this later on. We typically see this when we're doing acid base extractions, so we'll talk in greater detail about what exactly is an acid base extraction and how exactly is the secretary funnel use when doing this type of process. So these cover a majority of the basic instruments that you should be exposed to at some point within a chemistry lab. So it's important to know what they look like and their main purpose. Again, laboratories are a lot of work. I know and you don't get as many credits for it. Um but it is taking into practice some of the concepts you're learning in class and bringing them into a real world, real world setting. So just follow what your professor says or your ta says within the lab. Always be careful when transferring of any liquids or solutions. Follow all the rules study. You should be able to do well within your lab

