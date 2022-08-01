Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified) Example 2

All right. So, we're going to stay here with a metal cat eye on remember cat ions are positive ions. We first remove electrons from the highest energy level. So here it says, right, the electron arrangement for the following ion, we have calcium ion CA two plus. It has an atomic number of 20. All right. So the steps that we need to take, we're gonna say we're going to provide the electron arrangement for the neutral form of the element. So calcium neutral has 20 electrons. So, remember, it would have to in the first shell, eight in the second shell, eight in the second shell and two in the fourth shell. If you don't remember how to do this, remember to go back to my videos on electron arrangements Now two plus would mean what we've lost two electrons. So that leads us to step to begin removing electronic electrons from the highest energy level. To obtain a desire charge. Recall each electron remove caused the ion charge to increase by plus one. So we're gonna lose two electrons. Remember this is the first show second shell, third shell, fourth shell or fourth energy level. This is the highest energy level. So we're gonna lose two electrons. It has to come from there. So here, the calcium ion, which is simply be 2-8-8. This would be electron arrangement of the calcium ion.

