Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified) Example 3

with a non metal and ion add an electron or electrons to the orbital's with available space. All right. So, we're gonna write the electron arrangement for the following ion are dealing with the nitride ion that's N three minus. Nitrogen has an atomic number of seven. So, let's follow the rules here. Here's step one would provide the electron arrangement for the neutral form of the element nitrogen is neutral here. The first shell can hold a maximum of two electrons but we need to get to seven electrons based on its atomic number. So that would mean the second shell would have to have five electrons. So this represents the electron arrangement of the neutral nitrogen atom. But what about N 3 -? What does the -3 mean? Well, here's step two says you add electron city energy level that can accommodate more electrons minus three year means you've gained three electrons. So you have to add three electrons. The first shot can only hold a maximum of two electrons. So it's full. It can accommodate anymore. The second shell, though, can hold up to eight electrons. And guess what if it can hold up to eight? We can add the three additional electrons we gained to that second shell, So the nitrate ion would be 2-8 for its electron arrangement.

