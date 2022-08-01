Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified) Concept 1

there's a tendency of main group elements and achieving eight valence electrons or filled outer shell but undergoing chemical reactions, Main group metals lose electrons to be like the noble gas that is before them. In the periodic table for instance, let's say you're dealing with sodium, Which has an atomic number of 11. The noble gas before it is neon, Which has an atomic number of 10. sodium wants to lose one electron to become just like Neon. Now, non metals tend to gain electrons to be like the noble gases that is after them in the periodic table. So if we look at chlorine for example, Chlorine has an atomic number up 17. It would need to gain one more electron to be just like the next noble gas, which would be are gone. Yeah, So that's how non metals and metals relate to the noble gases. Now, why do they do this? They do this to create totally filled energy levels which leads to greater stability and lower chemical reactivity. If we take a look here at this image, we have lithium and we have foreign lithium has one valence electron here on the outside valence electron is just its outer shell electron Flooring has seven outside electrons Or outer shell electrons. Their electron arrangements are 2-1 for lithium because it only has one on it. In its second shell and foreign is 2-7. lithium is a group one and they want to lose one electron to become plus one, Losing what electron now makes lithium plus one. And now it has a filled outer shell. Remember the first shell can hold a maximum of two electrons? Where did the electron go? Well, the electron isn't lost entirely. It got transferred over to flooring. So here it is. Right here by accepting that one electron flooring now has a failed outer shell. It has eight. And they do this again to be like the noble gases by losing one electron lithia. L. I. Plus now has a similar electron arrangement to helium and by gaining one electron Floren or fluoride, in this case has a similar electron arrangement to neon. So when it comes to these different types of ions in the octet rule, just remember they're either gaining or losing electrons to be like the nearest noble gas.

