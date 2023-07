Here, it says, how many electrons must the sodium adam lose in order to obtain a filled outer shell? So look at the periodic table. sodium has an atomic number of 11, which we're told right here. Remember metals tend to lose electrons to be like the noble gases that came before them. So what's the noble gas before sodium? If you look, it would be neon. So we want to go from 11 electrons to 10 electrons. So so do you would have to lose one electron? So here, the answer would have to be option A.

