Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Groups Alkyl groups are hydrocarbon substituents derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom. They are characterized by the general formula CnH2n+1 and can vary in length and branching. In the given compound, the presence of multiple alkyl chains indicates the structure's complexity and helps in identifying the common name. Recommended video: Guided course 2:26 2:26 Alkyl Groups Concept 1

Ether Functional Group An ether is a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. The general formula for ethers is R-O-R', where R and R' represent the hydrocarbon chains. The presence of the ether functional group in the compound influences its naming and properties, distinguishing it from other organic compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1