Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, causing it to change from liquid to gas. Factors influencing boiling points include molecular weight, intermolecular forces, and molecular structure. Generally, stronger intermolecular forces lead to higher boiling points.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between molecules. The main types include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Compounds with hydrogen bonding, like alcohols, typically have higher boiling points than those with only weaker forces, such as ethers or hydrocarbons.