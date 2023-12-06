Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Groups Alkyl groups are derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom, resulting in a functional group that can bond with other atoms. In the given compound, the presence of CH3− and CH2− groups indicates that it contains alkyl chains, which are essential for identifying the structure and naming the compound. Recommended video: Guided course 2:26 2:26 Alkyl Groups Concept 1

Ether Functional Group An ether is a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. The structure provided includes an ether linkage (−O−) between two alkyl chains, which is crucial for determining the common name of the compound. Recommended video: Guided course 1:11 1:11 Functional Group Priorities Concept 1