Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:
TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)
TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)
How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 95 kg of Ti?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Stoichiometry with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno