GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesStoichiometry
Problem 43b
Textbook Question

Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions: TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g) TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s) How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 95 kg of Ti?

