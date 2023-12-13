Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique three-letter abbreviation, which are essential for protein synthesis and function.

Peptide Structure A peptide is a short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, which are formed through a dehydration reaction between the amino group of one amino acid and the carboxyl group of another. The sequence and composition of amino acids in a peptide determine its structure and biological function. Peptides can vary in length and can be classified as dipeptides, tripeptides, or oligopeptides based on the number of amino acids they contain.