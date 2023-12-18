Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dipeptides Dipeptides are molecules formed by the condensation of two amino acids through a peptide bond. This bond occurs between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, releasing a molecule of water. Understanding the structure and formation of dipeptides is essential for identifying specific combinations of amino acids, such as leucine and aspartate. Recommended video: Guided course 2:27 2:27 Peptides Example 2

Amino Acid Structure Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its properties. Leucine and aspartate have distinct side chains, which influence the characteristics of the resulting dipeptides. Recommended video: Guided course 3:03 3:03 Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2