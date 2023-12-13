Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptide Structure A peptide is a short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. The sequence of amino acids determines the peptide's properties and functions. Each amino acid has an amino group (N-terminus) and a carboxyl group (C-terminus), which are crucial for identifying the ends of the peptide chain. Recommended video: Guided course 3:07 3:07 Peptides Concept 1

N-terminal and C-terminal The N-terminal (amino terminus) is the end of the peptide that has a free amino group, while the C-terminal (carboxyl terminus) has a free carboxyl group. These termini are essential for understanding the directionality of the peptide and play a significant role in protein synthesis and function. Recommended video: Guided course 1:36 1:36 Phase C - Oxaloacetate Regeneration Concept 7