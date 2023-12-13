Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a specific structure, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). Valine, methionine, and leucine are three essential amino acids that play critical roles in protein synthesis and metabolism. Recommended video: Guided course 3:03 3:03 Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Tripeptides Tripeptides are molecules formed by the linkage of three amino acids through peptide bonds. The sequence and identity of the amino acids determine the properties and functions of the tripeptide. In this context, tripeptides can be formed by combining valine, methionine, and leucine in various orders, leading to different tripeptide structures. Recommended video: Guided course 3:07 3:07 Peptides Concept 1