Lactase Enzyme Function
Lactase is an enzyme that breaks down lactose, a disaccharide found in milk, into glucose and galactose, which can be easily absorbed by the body. In individuals who are lactose intolerant, the body produces insufficient lactase, leading to digestive discomfort when consuming dairy products.
Enzyme Stability and Temperature
Enzymes are proteins that can be sensitive to temperature changes. Storing an enzyme like lactase at elevated temperatures, such as 55 °C, can lead to denaturation, where the enzyme's structure is altered, resulting in a loss of its functional activity. This can significantly reduce the effectiveness of Lactaid in aiding digestion.
Impact of Denaturation on Enzyme Activity
Denaturation refers to the process where an enzyme loses its three-dimensional structure due to external stressors like heat, pH changes, or chemicals. When lactase denatures, it can no longer bind to lactose effectively, leading to decreased digestion of dairy products and potential gastrointestinal issues for lactose-intolerant individuals.
