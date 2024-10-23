6:08 minutes 6:08 minutes Problem 10.95c Textbook Question Textbook Question Pepsin, an enzyme that hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins, functions in the stomach at a pH optimum of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?

c. running the reaction at 0 °C

