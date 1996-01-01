19. Enzymes
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Pepsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes proteins, functions in the stomach at an optimum pH of 1.5 to 2.0.
Which of the following would cause an increase in its activity?
Changing the pH to 8.0.
Running the reaction at 0ºC.
Increasing the concentration of pepsin two-fold.
Changing the aqueous environment temperature to 60ºC.
