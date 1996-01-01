19. Enzymes
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Sucrase has an optimum pH range of 4.5 – 7.0. Which of the following statements is true?
A
Addition of HCl to increase the pH to 9.0 would decrease its activity.
B
Sucrase as an enzyme would catalyze the hydrolysis of fructose.
C
The activity of sucrase would be greater at 100ºC than at 10ºC.
D
When [Sucrase] = 0.03 M and [Sucrose] = 0.055 M increasing [Sucrase] to 0.07 M will increase the activity.
