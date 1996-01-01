Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 1

now a galvanic cell, also known as a voltaic cell is a spontaneous cell that produces or discharges electricity, therefore making it a battery. Now we're going to say that it uses stored chemical energy and converts it into electrical energy with our galvanic or will take So we have two types of electrodes we have are an ode and our cathode the animal itself represents are negatively charged metal electrode. And this is the compartment where oxidation occurs. So the anodes is oxidation. Remember with oxidation we have the loss of electrons. So here with oxidation we say we lose electrons. The cathode represents our positive metal electrode and it's a compartment where reduction occurs. And remember with reduction we say we gain electrons. So we're gaining electrons here. Now if we look here at this image of our galvanic cell, remember we said that our And out here is negative and our catholic here is positive. So here this represents our anodes are metal electrode and it looks like the electrode here is zinc and our capital which is positive is this metal electrode here, which is copper. Remember we said that the anodes loses electrons. So electrons are literally leaving this electrode and they're heading towards our cathode. So we have the flow of electrons going from a node two cathode. So here's our an out here and here is our calf out here now next we're gonna say we have a salt bridge. Now what's the whole point of a salt bridge, Well the whole point of a salt bridge. If you've taken physics, if you haven't taken physics, it's to help to close the circuit of our galvanic or or or takes up. So here we have negatively charged ions heading the opposite direction. So here the flow of light charges flowing opposite directions helps to close itself. And we're gonna say here that our salt bridge is just a tube that connects both half cells to one another and allows for the flow of neutral ions. Now you may say neutral ions, that sounds like a misnomer. How can an ion that possesses a charge be neutral? Well, when we say neutral ions, it just means the ions within the solution that possess no acidic or basic properties. When you're an ion you can be acidic, basic or neutral for this galvanic or voltaic cell to work properly. We need the ions to be neutral. They cannot be acidic or basic in nature. So if we take a look here within our salt bridge, which is this to pier, which connects the two together, we have our negative bromide ions heading the opposite direction of the electrons, the electrons are heading this way and the negative ions had to head this way. So here they're moving towards the annual compartment. sodium ions also represent neutral ions. They're heading towards the cathode compartment and we're going to say here that this movement of electrons from the an ode to the cathode is what's going to help generate electricity. And we read this by using a volt meter. So the volt meter is just a device that records the amount of electricity generated by the galvanic cell. So that's what we can say in terms of this image of our galvanic cell.

