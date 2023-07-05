One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5. (10.6, 10.7)
c. One way to raise the pH (and restore aquatic life) is to add limestone (CaCO₃). How many grams of CaCO₃ are needed to neutralize 1.0 kL of the acidic water from Little Echo Pond if the acid is sulfuric acid?
H₂SO₄(aq) + CaCO₃(s) → CO₂(g) + H₂O(l) + CaCO₄(aq)
