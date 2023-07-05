Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Acids and Bases
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
Problem 112
The daily output of stomach acid (gastric juice) is 1000 mL to 2000 mL. Prior to a meal, stomach acid (HCl) typically has a pH of 1.42. (10.6, 10.7) c. The antacid milk of magnesia contains 400. mg of Mg(OH)₂ per teaspoon. Write the neutralization equation, and calculate the number of milliliters of stomach acid neutralized by 1 tablespoon of milk of magnesia (1tablespoon = 3teaspoons).

