Amines and Alcohols Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. Alcohols, on the other hand, are characterized by the presence of a hydroxyl (-OH) group. The structural differences between these two classes of compounds significantly influence their physical and chemical properties, including odor, basicity, and boiling point.

Basicity Basicity refers to the ability of a compound to accept protons (H+) or donate electron pairs. Amines are generally more basic than alcohols due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, which can readily accept protons. In contrast, the oxygen in alcohols is less basic because it is more electronegative and holds onto its electrons more tightly, making alcohols weaker bases.