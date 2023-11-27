Draw the structure of the following amino acids, dipeptides, and tripeptides at low pH (pH 1) and high pH (pH 14). At each pH, assume that all functional groups that might do so are ionized.
e. Gln-Ala-Asn
Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.
Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.
Which is the stronger base in each pair?
a. Ammonia or ethylamine
b.Triethylamine or pyridine
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
a. CH3(CH2)4CH2NH2
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
b. CH3CH2CH2NHCH(CH3)2
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
c.