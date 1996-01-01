Which of the following best describes the primary objective of chemistry as a scientific discipline?
A
To study the composition, structure, properties, and changes of matter
B
To increase public awareness of chemical hazards
C
To promote the sale of laboratory equipment
D
To develop new marketing strategies for chemical products
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemistry is the branch of science concerned with matter and its interactions.
Recognize that the primary objective of chemistry involves studying the composition (what matter is made of), structure (how atoms are arranged), properties (characteristics of matter), and changes (chemical reactions and transformations) of matter.
Evaluate the other options and note that increasing public awareness, promoting sales, or marketing strategies are not the main scientific goals of chemistry but rather secondary or applied aspects.
Conclude that the best description of chemistry's primary objective is to study the composition, structure, properties, and changes of matter.
Remember that this foundational understanding guides all chemical research and applications.
