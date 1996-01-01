Which of the following best describes the primary focus of chemistry?
A
The study of matter and the changes it undergoes
B
The investigation of human behavior and social interactions
C
The analysis of economic systems and market trends
D
The exploration of historical events and their impact
Step 1: Understand the definition of chemistry. Chemistry is the branch of science that deals with the properties, composition, and structure of matter, as well as the changes it undergoes during chemical reactions.
Step 2: Identify the key terms in the options. The correct focus of chemistry should involve 'matter' and 'changes' related to it.
Step 3: Evaluate each option: The first option mentions 'the study of matter and the changes it undergoes,' which aligns with the definition of chemistry.
Step 4: The other options relate to human behavior, economics, and history, which are outside the scope of chemistry.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary focus of chemistry is best described by the study of matter and the changes it undergoes.
