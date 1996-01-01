Which of the following best describes the long-term impact of Alexander Graham Bell's invention on the field of chemistry?
A
It had no influence on the progress of chemical research or education.
B
It resulted in the development of new chemical elements.
C
It directly led to the discovery of the periodic table.
D
It revolutionized communication, indirectly facilitating scientific collaboration and advancements in chemistry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of Alexander Graham Bell's invention, which is the telephone, and recognize that it is primarily a communication technology rather than a chemical discovery or invention.
Step 2: Analyze the options given and identify that Bell's invention did not directly create new chemical elements or lead to the discovery of the periodic table, as these are unrelated to communication technology.
Step 3: Consider the broader impact of improved communication on scientific fields, including chemistry, by enabling faster and more efficient collaboration among researchers worldwide.
Step 4: Recognize that while the telephone did not directly change chemical knowledge or education, it indirectly facilitated advancements by connecting scientists, sharing ideas, and disseminating research findings more effectively.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the long-term impact of Bell's invention on chemistry is that it revolutionized communication, indirectly supporting scientific progress and collaboration in chemistry.
Watch next
Master Introduction to GOB Chemistry Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jules