Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractions between molecules that influence physical properties like boiling points. The main types include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Compounds with stronger intermolecular forces typically have higher boiling points because more energy is required to separate the molecules during the phase change from liquid to gas. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 1

Molecular Weight Molecular weight, or molar mass, refers to the mass of a molecule based on the sum of the atomic weights of its constituent atoms. Generally, as molecular weight increases, the boiling point also tends to increase due to the greater number of electrons, which enhances London dispersion forces. However, this trend can be influenced by the presence of functional groups and molecular structure. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula