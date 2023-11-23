Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:
b.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a and b and the line-angle formula for c and d:
b. 2-methylpentanamide
a. heptanamide
Propanamide and methyl acetate have about the same molar mass, both are quite soluble in water, and yet the boiling point of propanamide is 213 °C, whereas that of methyl acetate is 57 °C. Explain.
Draw structure from provided IUPAC name: 4-hydroxy-N-methyl-N-propylheptanamide.